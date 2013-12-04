FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB prices gain as U.S. Treasuries rise, Japan shares slide
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 3:30 AM / 4 years ago

JGB prices gain as U.S. Treasuries rise, Japan shares slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 4 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries the day before and as Tokyo shares slid.

The 10-year yield was down 1 basis point at 0.620 percent, while 10-year JGB futures rose 13 ticks to 144.97.

A few pension funds and life insurers bought superlong JGBs, helping longer-dated debt to slightly outperform, leading to a flattening of the yield curve.

A few players also sold the 10-year sector and bought longer-maturities ahead of Thursday’s 2.4 trillion yen ($23.4 billion) sale of 10-year debt.

The 20-year yield eased 1.5 basis points to 1.480 percent, while the 30-year yield slipped 2 basis points to 1.645 percent.

Also supporting the market, the Bank of Japan offered to buy 700 billion yen ($6.8 billion) worth of JGBs in the secondary market with residual maturities of between one and more than 10 years, as part of its campaign to pull the world’s third-largest economy out of persistent deflation.

Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Wednesday that he saw no need to ease monetary policy pre-emptively if the pain inflicted on the economy from next year’s sales tax hike proved to be temporary.

Overnight, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell 2.6 basis points to 2.775 percent as global equities took a beating on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon withdraw its massive stimulus.

Japan’s Nikkei share average shed 2.1 percent in the morning session, pulling away from a 6-year closing high set in the previous session on renewed concerns over the Federal Reserve’s exit from its asset purchase scheme.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.