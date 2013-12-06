FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ten-year JGB yield hits 7-week high on Fed tapering speculations
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

Ten-year JGB yield hits 7-week high on Fed tapering speculations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 6 (IFR) - JGB prices dropped on Friday, with the 10-year yield rising to seven-week highs, after expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon pare its bond-buying programme lifted U.S. and European bond yields.

The current 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.660 percent, its highest level since mid-October, while the 20-year yield rose 2.0 basis points to 1.500 percent .

The market was also slightly weighed down by a torrent of corporate and municipal bond issues on Friday. Traders say Friday’s non-governmental bond issues are one of the heaviest in many years.

Investor demand for these new bonds is strong, as the Bank of Japan’s massive bond buying is leading to a shortage of bonds, market players said.

The benchmark December 10-year JGB futures fell 0.12 point to 144.70.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.