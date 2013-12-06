JGBs succumb to global bond retreat, futures volume at 6-yr high

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices faltered on Friday, with the benchmark futures contract hitting a seven-week low in the heaviest trading volume in more than six years, succumbing to pressure from rising U.S. and German bond yields.

Speculation that Japan’s public pension fund could reduce its allocation to JGBs added fuel to fire, steepening the yield curve, with the 30-year bond yield posting its biggest daily rise since early July.

Still, many market participants think the setback will be seen as a long-awaited bargain hunting opportunity. They think the market could soon find a bottom unless the U.S. jobs data due later on Friday is so strong as to make investors think a reduction of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus is imminent.

“There was a bit of profit-taking but today we also saw bargain hunting as well. We expect the market to find a new trading range,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.31 point - its second-biggest fall since early July - to 144.51, the lowest close since Oct. 17. The day’s range of 0.49 point was fairly large for the market in recent months, considering their range for the whole of November was 0.69 point.

Trading volume surged to the highest since Aug. 17, 2007, with 74,965 lots changing hands, well above the average of less than 30,000.

The 10-year cash JGB yield was up 2.5 basis points at 0.670 percent after touching 0.680 percent, its highest since early October.

The 20-year yield rose 3.0 basis points to 1.510 percent and the 30-year yield jumped 4.0 basis points to a two-month high of 1.690 percent.

Although JGBs have been supported by the Bank of Japan’s massive bond buying, continued rises in U.S. and German bond yields this week finally triggered a delayed reaction in JGB market.

In addition, investors were getting nervous that one of the biggest buyers of JGBs, the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) may reduce its bond holdings in the future.

A torrent of corporate and municipal bond issues on Friday also prompted some investors to rotate out of government debt into higher-yielding credit products.

Traders also cited pressure came from interest rate swap market, where interest rates from the seven to 10-year zone rose substantially.