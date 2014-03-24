FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs inch down on firmer stocks, quiet ahead of fiscal year end
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs inch down on firmer stocks, quiet ahead of fiscal year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 24 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Monday, taking cues from gains in share prices, but most domestic real money accounts were sidelined ahead of their book closings at the end of March.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.605 percent , while the 20-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.475 percent. The 30-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.695 percent.

Some domestic market players are taking profits in cash bonds ahead of their financial year end on March 31.

The 10-year JGB futures ticked down 0.10 point 144.96.

The market showed no response to comments by Bank of Japan deputy governor Kikuo Iwata, who said the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target does not need to be met strictly in two years. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.