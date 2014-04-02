FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs dip as Tokyo stocks rally
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 4:35 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs dip as Tokyo stocks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Wednesday as Tokyo stocks rallied, dimming the allure of safe haven debt.

A rise in longer-term U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday following upbeat U.S. manufacturing data also weighed on JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.625 percent.

The June 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.11 point to 144.74.

As expected, the Bank of Japan offered to buy 900 billion yen ($8.69 billion) in JGBs, in a regular operation designed as part of the central bank’s massive monetary easing.

Market players said the operation helped slow the rise in JGB yields. ($1 = 103.5750 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.