FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs slip after positive U.S. data boost investor morale
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs slip after positive U.S. data boost investor morale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 3 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds edged down on Thursday after upbeat U.S. data sent U.S. Treasuries lower and boosted Japanese stock prices, ahead of the auction of 400 billion yen ($3.9 billion) of 10-year inflation-linked JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.13 point to 144.64. The current 10-year cash bond yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.635 percent while the 20-year yield went up 2.0 basis points to 1.500 percent.

The move reflected rising investor appetite to riskier assets as Wall Street shares hit all-time high following solid private-sector jobs and factory orders data.

Still, the Bank of Japan’s massive bond buying programme helped to limit the losses, with investor bids seen at around 0.65 percent in the 10-year bonds.

Market players expect decent demand for the inflation-linked JGBs as Japan’s state pension fund is expected to start investing in inflation-linked bonds in the financial year that began on Tuesday. ($1 = 103.7200 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.