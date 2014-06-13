JGBs supported on Iraq, 30-year bonds outperform

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly higher on Friday, after concerns over the crisis in Iraq boosted U.S. bond prices, with some investors rotating to 30-year maturities from the 10-year zone, as they awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting.

The market expects the BOJ to maintain its policy at its two-day policy meeting ending later in the day.

The 30-year bond yield fell 2.0 basis points to 1.670 percent, while the 10-year cash bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.600 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended morning trade flat at 145.24. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)