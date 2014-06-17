FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs steady, market braces for new supply
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs steady, market braces for new supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 17 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds were mostly steady on Tuesday with the market bracing for new supply.

A bounce in Tokyo shares also capped the JGB market.

The Ministry of Finance is offering 1.2 trillion yen ($11.76 billion) of 20-year JGBs on Tuesday.

Dealers expect ample investor demand for the new super longs, which traditionally attract demand from life insurers and pension funds.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.600 percent.

September 10-year JGB futures edged up 0.02 point to 145.21.

Tokyo’s Nikkei stock average gained 0.5 percent.

$1 = 102.0500 Japanese yen Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.