JGBs little changed, current 10-year bonds untraded for hours
June 23, 2014 / 6:30 AM

JGBs little changed, current 10-year bonds untraded for hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday in thin trading, with the current 10-year cash bonds untraded for several hours.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.580 percent while the September JGB futures price dipped 0.05 point to 145.38.

The 30-year yield stood flat at 1.710 percent , stabilising after a sharp rise last week following the BOJ’s announcement to effectively reduce its buying in maturities over 25 years.

The market was stable even after the BOJ conducted its first buying in maturities over 25 years in a new buying scheme on Monday. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
