JGBs steady; stronger Treasuries, sagging Nikkei support
June 27, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs steady; stronger Treasuries, sagging Nikkei support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly steady on Friday, with an overnight gain in U.S. Treasuries and sagging Tokyo stocks supporting the market.

The response to Japan’s core consumer prices rising 3.4 percent in May from a year earlier was limited as the figure was in line with expectations.

With the impact of a recent consumption tax hike stripped out, the core CPI rise slowed to 1.4 percent in April from 1.5 percent the previous month.

Analysts said the CPI rise is expected to lose momentum towards the summer, keeping intact expectations for the Bank of Japan to ponder easing monetary policy as the end of the year approaches.

The benchmark 10-year yield stood unchanged at 0.565 percent.

September 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 145.69.

Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.6 percent on U.S. growth concerns and a slightly stronger yen.

Worries over a possible slowing of American economic growth buoyed U.S. Treasuries on Thursday. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
