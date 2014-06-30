FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs steady to lower, investors look to BOJ tankan
#Market News
June 30, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs steady to lower, investors look to BOJ tankan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 30 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly lower in very quiet trading on Monday, with many market players on the sidelines at the end of quarter and ahead of the Bank of Japan’s “tankan” corporate sentiment survey.

The current 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.560 percent. The 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.420 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures prices fell 0.05 point to 145.69 .

The market shrugged off data that showed Japan’s industrial production rose 0.5 percent in May, a bit less than the market’s median forecast of a 0.9 percent gain. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)

