FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Benchmark JGBs edge down ahead of 10-year auction
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Benchmark JGBs edge down ahead of 10-year auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 2 (IFR) - Benchmark Japanese government bond prices slipped slightly on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s 10-year sale, while prices were steady in the superlong zone.

JGBs opened softer on the back of weaker U.S. Treasuries and higher stocks overnight, but 20-year to 30-year JGBs recovered most of their earlier losses. A few regional banks sold 10-year JGBs maturing in around 6 years, while other investors bought the current 10-year JGBs on dips at 0.56 percent, ahead of Thursday’s monthly 2.4 trillion yen ($23.62 billion) 10-year JGB auction.

The Bank of Japan did not offer to buy JGBs under its massive asset-buying scheme on Wednesday. The 10-year JGB extended losses after the central bank refrained from entering the market, with its yield adding 1 basis point to 0.560 percent.

Market participants expect the central bank to buy JGBs on Friday, a day after the 10-year sale, as it typically refrains from buying on days that the Ministry of Finance conducts auctions.

The yield on the current 5-year JGBs added 0.5 basis point to 0.165 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield was flat at 1.420 percent, compared with 1.430 percent earlier, while the 30-year yield was also flat at 1.670 percent, compared with 1.675 percent earlier.

Ten-year lead September JGB futures moved in a narrow range of 145.61 to 145.67 and ended the morning session down 0.04 point at 145.66. ($1 = 101.6100 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.