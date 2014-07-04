FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs narrowly mixed after U.S. job gains hardly lift U.S. yields
July 4, 2014 / 2:50 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs narrowly mixed after U.S. job gains hardly lift U.S. yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 4 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were narrowly mixed on Friday, with the cash 10-year bond yield flat after strong U.S. payrolls data produced only a small rise in U.S. bond yields.

The 10-year cash JGB yield stood flat at 0.560 percent

The two-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.065 percent .

A few domestic life insurers bought the current 10-year JGBs and off-the-run bonds maturing in around 14 years in the morning session.

Ten-year lead Sept JGB futures moved in a narrow 145.62-145.67 range before ending morning trade up 0.04 point at 145.64.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield briefly jumped to 2.69 percent on Thursday from around 2.63 percent after the jobs report, but it came back to end at 2.64 percent. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

