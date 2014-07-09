FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs lifted by sagging stocks, rallying Treasuries
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs lifted by sagging stocks, rallying Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly firmer on Wednesday, lifted by sagging Tokyo shares and an overnight rally by U.S. Treasuries.

Superlong JGB maturities lagged slightly, weighed by Thursday’s 700 billion yen ($6.9 billion) 30-year debt auction.

September 10-year JGB futures climbed 0.06 point to 145.78.

The benchmark 10-year yield stood unchanged at 0.550 percent, matching a 15-month low hit the previous week. Yield on the superlong 20-year bond, on the other hand, rose 0.5 basis point to 1.425 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei fell to a one-week low in the wake of a broad selloff on Wall Street.

U.S. Treasuries surged on Tuesday with investors raising their bond holdings as stock markets retreated before corporate earnings season, while overseas trade data fuelled worries about global economic growth. ($1 = 101.5400 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.