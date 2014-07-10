FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs slip after soft 30-year bond auction results
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs slip after soft 30-year bond auction results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 10 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were softer on Thursday, following weak results of a 30-year JGB auction, the first auction of that maturity after the Bank of Japan reduced buying in them last month.

The results of the 700 billion yen ($6.9 billion), 30-year JGB auction were weaker than expected, as the lowest accepted price fell short of market expectations.

The tail in the auction was 0.14, wider than 0.07 in the previous auction and the largest level since March. Market players have been worried about softening in demand after the BOJ reduced buying in maturities over 25 years.

The 30-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to 1.715 percent . The 10-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.545 percent.

The price of 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 145.85 .

$1 = 101.5200 Japanese yen Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.