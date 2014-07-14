FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs dip slightly, benchmark 10-yr bonds untraded
July 14, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs dip slightly, benchmark 10-yr bonds untraded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 14 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices sagged on Monday, hit by profit-taking and ahead of five-year bond auction later in the week.

But most domestic real money accounts took a wait-and-see stance, as the Bank of Japan will start its monthly two-day policy board meeting on Monday, though no policy change is expected.

The 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.07 point to 145.88 .

The five-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.150 percent from 15-month low hit last week ahead of Friday’s auction.

The current 10-year bonds were untraded in the morning trade. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune)

