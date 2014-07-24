FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs edge up, spurred by decline in German Bund yields
July 24, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs edge up, spurred by decline in German Bund yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 24 (IFR) - Long-dated Japanese government bond prices inched up on Thursday as investors bought those maturities, spurred by recent declines in German Bunds and U.S. Treasury yields.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.520 percent.

The 20-year yield also dropped 1 basis point, to 1.380 percent.

Weaker Tokyo shares provided a further lift for JGBs, with the Nikkei shedding 0.5 percent.

German bond yields fell back towards record lows on Wednesday as worries over the threat of tougher EU sanctions on Russia and their potential impact on the euro zone’s feeble economic growth underpinned demand for Bunds. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
