FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs little changed ahead of key U.S. events
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs little changed ahead of key U.S. events

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 30 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Wednesday ahead of key events in the United States, including second-quarter GDP figures and the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

The 10-year JGB futures ticked down 0.01 point to 145.98 while the 10-year cash bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.525 percent.

The market had a muted response to data showing Japan’s industrial output in June fell a bigger-than-expected 3.3 percent from the previous month, raising worries the economy is losing momentum after a sales tax hike in April.

Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.