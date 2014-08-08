FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs gain, 10-year yield at 16-month low on geopolitical worries
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs gain, 10-year yield at 16-month low on geopolitical worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 8 (IFR) - JGB prices rose on Friday, sending the benchmark 10-year yield to a 16-month low on escalating geopolitical tensions over Russia and the Middle East.

The current 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.510 percent, its lowest since April last year. The September JGB futures rose 0.19 point to 146.14.

Several regional banks sold mid- to long-term JGBs to take profits, according to JGB traders.

Market players widely expect the Bank of Japan to maintain its current monetary policy this month without further easing steps at its policy meeting ending later in the day. The market has set its focus on the press conference by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at 0630 GMT. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.