JGBs track Treasuries, yields inch higher as new US supply looms
August 13, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs track Treasuries, yields inch higher as new US supply looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, (IFR) - Japanese government bonds tracked U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday, with yields inching higher in subdued trading.

A regular JGB buying operation by the Bank of Japan, part of its massive quantitative easing program and targeting longer-dated bonds helped limit the rise in yields.

The benchmark 10-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.510 percent and the 20-year yield also rose by the same amount to 1.365 percent.

September 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.01 point to 146.11.

U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Tuesday as traders sold some bond holdings in advance of a combined $40 billion in longer-dated supply. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune)

