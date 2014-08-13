JGBs track Treasuries, yields inch higher as new US supply looms

TOKYO, (IFR) - Japanese government bonds tracked U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday, with yields inching higher in subdued trading.

A regular JGB buying operation by the Bank of Japan, part of its massive quantitative easing program and targeting longer-dated bonds helped limit the rise in yields.

The benchmark 10-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.510 percent and the 20-year yield also rose by the same amount to 1.365 percent.

September 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.01 point to 146.11.

U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Tuesday as traders sold some bond holdings in advance of a combined $40 billion in longer-dated supply. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune)