JGBs edge higher tracking Treasuries, 5-yr sale well received

TOKYO, Aug 14 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds edged higher on Thursday, with the market lifted by U.S. Treasuries’ gains overnight following disappointing retail sales data.

An auction of 2.7 trillion yen ($26.32 billion) five-year JGBs was well received by yield-hungry investors, with the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rising to 4.87 from 4.14 at the previous auction.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.500 percent. A decline below 0.50 percent would take the yield to a 16-month low.

September 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 146.17.