JGBs dip as risk appetite returns, 20-yr sale eyed
#Market News
August 19, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs dip as risk appetite returns, 20-yr sale eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 19 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Tuesday as receding geopolitical worries restored some risk appetite and pushed equities higher.

JGB losses were limited, however, as the market expected decent demand at the 1.2 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) 20-year bond auction. The auction results will be published at 0345 GMT.

The five-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.15 percent. The 10-year yield stood unchanged at 0.495 percent, matching a 16-month trough hit the previous day.

September 10-year futures slipped 0.02 point to 146.21.

Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.9 percent as strong U.S. housing data easing tensions in Ukraine buoyed sentiment.

The fall in U.S. Treasury prices overnight in wake of the upbeat U.S. housing data also weighed on JGBs. (1 US dollar = 102.5700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
