FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs bounce but gains limited before Jackson Hole
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs bounce but gains limited before Jackson Hole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds rose on Friday as overnight U.S. Treasury gains helped the market rebound, although caution around the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, kept a lid on prices.

In particular focus was a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at Jackson Hole later in the session, which will be studied for any fresh signals about the timing of U.S. monetary policy measures.

“Some short-term players are buying back after seeing Treasuries rise overnight. But many participants are also sidelined ahead of Jackson Hole,” said a dealer at a Japanese securities house.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.520 percent after rising a basis point the previous day.

September 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 145.93. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.