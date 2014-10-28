JGBs steady before Fed meeting, 2-year sale well received

TOKYO, Oct 28 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed across the board on Tuesday, as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting due to start later in the session.

An auction of 2.7 trillion yen ($25 billion) of two-year JGBs drew ample investor demand, highlighting the steadiness of the market under the Bank of Japan’s extensive monetary policy through which it purchases large amounts of debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield and the 20-year yield were both unchanged at 0.465 percent and 1.305 percent, respectively.

December 10-year JGB futures edged up 0.07 point to 146.54, drawing mild support from flagging Tokyo shares and overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries.