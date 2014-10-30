FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs ease after Fed's upbeat message, yields off 18-month lows
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs ease after Fed's upbeat message, yields off 18-month lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices eased slightly on Thursday after U.S. Treasuries retreated on an upbeat economic assessment from the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.465 percent , from 1 1/2-year low of 0.460 percent hit earlier this month. The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.635 percent.

U.S. bond yields ticked up after the Fed ended its bond buying programme as expected and dropped a characterization of U.S. labour market slack as “significant” in a show of confidence in the economy’s prospects.

The rise in U.S. bond yields helped to boost the dollar against the yen, which in turn lifted Japanese shares and hurt JGBs.

Still, the market was firmly supported by the Bank of Japan’s massive JGB buying with many expecting the BOJ to ease policy further sometime in the future.

A majority of market players expect additional easing next year, though a small number of players think the BOJ could act as soon as on Friday.

“We think the BOJ could take additional easing steps tomorrow, when we are likely to have data showing slowing inflation in the morning,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.