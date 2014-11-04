JGBs rally in wake of BOJ's further easing steps

TOKYO, Nov 4 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds gained on Tuesday, with the yield curve flattening as the superlong end showed sharp price rises after the Bank of Japan’s decision last week to take further easing steps.

The BOJ shocked global financial markets on Friday by expanding its massive stimulus, increasing its annual outright purchase of JGBs from to 80 trillion yen ($704.78 billion) from the current 50 trillion yen.

Tokyo markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Several regional banks continued to sell JGBs in the 10-year and longer zones even before the BOJ’s buying operations, while several small-sized agricultural cooperatives and credit unions purchased 20-year JGBs on expectations that the central bank will continue to buy superlong JGBs to keep yields at extremely low levels for the time being.

One fund manager at a large domestic life insurance company told IFR this morning that the insurer will take a wait-and-see stance for a few sessions, as yields are very volatile.

The yield on the current 10-year JGBs was down 1.5 basis points from Friday at 0.440 percent, while the 5-year yield was also down 1.5 basis points 0.110 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield shed 7.5 basis points to 1.195 percent, after dropping as low as 1.170 percent earlier, while the 30-year yield dropped 12 basis points to 1.450 percent, after hitting a low of 1.390 percent earlier.

Yields on the current 5-year, 10-year, 20-year, and 30-year JGBs are now trading near their lowest levels since the BOJ embarked upon its unprecedented outright JGB purchases in early April 2013.

Lead 10-year Dec JGB futures added 0.17 point to 146.70, after ending the morning session at 146.73.