Superlong JGBs rally, curve flattens in wake of BOJ surprise move

* 20-, 30-year yields tumble as BOJ increases superlong JGB buys

* BOJ plans to buy Y46 trillion more JGBs than MOF will issue next year

* Yield curve’s flattening trend likely to continue-fund manager

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds soared at the long end of the yield curve on Tuesday, as investors tried to catch up following the Bank of Japan’s surprise easing steps at the end of last week that include buying more longer maturities.

Tokyo financial markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday.

The BOJ, in its first operations since announcing on Friday that it was ratcheting up quantitative easing, offered to buy a total of 1.46 trillion yen ($12.84 billion) worth of JGBs maturing between one and five years, and in more than 10 years.

Superlong yields, which move inversely to prices, dropped to levels unseen since shortly after the central bank first unveiled its radical easing programme in April 2013.

The 20-year yield skidded 8 basis points to 1.190 percent, after dropping as low as 1.170 percent earlier, while the 30-year yield tumbled 12.5 basis points to 1.445 percent, after hitting a low of 1.390 percent earlier.

The BOJ had stunned global financial markets on Friday by expanding its massive stimulus spending, a stark admission that growth and inflation have lagged its expectations. It said it will increase its purchases of government debt from 50 trillion yen to 80 trillion yen per year and extend the average duration of its JGB holdings to around 10 years.

“The magnitude of the easing was very surprising. The market was not prepared for that, and will probably be making adjustments for the next few weeks,” said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed-income investments in PineBridge Investments in Tokyo.

“A lot of investors like pension funds and insurers didn’t buy enough 30- and 40-year paper, so if the market goes down, then clearly they have to buy. So I think the flattening trend is likely to continue,” he said.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dropped a more moderate 1.5 basis points to 0.440 percent. That caused the spread between 10-year and 30-year JGBs to flatten to 102.5 basis points, its narrowest since early March and down from 118 basis points as recently as last Thursday.

On a net basis, the BOJ plans to buy 46 trillion yen more JGBs than the Ministry of Finance will issue next year, which strategists at Nomura Securities called difficult, but achievable over the coming year as Japan’s four major public pensions carry out their estimated 32 trillion yen portfolio shift out of JGBs.

Also on Friday, Japan’s $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest pension fund, announced new portfolio allocations that will cut its holdings of domestic bonds to 35 percent from around 60 percent.

GPIF has already started unloading its JGBs in the most recent quarter, allowing domestic bonds to fall below half of its portfolio for the first time, a person with direct knowledge of the allocation told Reuters last week.

The higher long-term JGB prices took pressure off the front end of the curve. The BOJ had been forced to buy government discount bills at negative yields last month, even though it suffers a loss when it does so, and three-month government discount bills were sold for the first time at negative yields earlier in October.