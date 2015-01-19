FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs gain on strong BOJ buying results, 10-yr yield hits record low
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs gain on strong BOJ buying results, 10-yr yield hits record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Monday despite a slight recovery in stock prices, with the 10-year yield hitting a record low after the Bank of Japan’s bond buying operation results showed strong demand.

The yield on the current 10-year Japanese Government Bonds fell 3.0 basis points to 0.205 percent, the lowest record ever.

The 10-year JGB futures price rose as high as 148.65 and closed at 148.62, up 0.22 point on the day.

The BOJ bought a total of 780 billion yen JGBs on Monday in maturities longer than five years. The limited selling interest by market players, prompted further buying.

The market shrugged off a recovery in Japanese shares prices. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 17,014.29.

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

