JGBs surge after ECB stimulus boosts government debt

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices surged on Friday after the European Central Bank’s launch of an unexpectedly bold bond-buying stimulus provided a boost for sovereign debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield sank 6 basis points to 0.255 percent, heading back towards a record low of 0.195 percent struck early in the week.

March 10-year JGB futures rallied 0.52 point to 148.17.

A regular bond-purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan, through which it will buy a total of 1.18 trillion yen ($9.96 billion) of JGBs on Friday, also supported the debt market.

The ECB took a determined leap into quantitative easing on Thursday with a government bond-buying programme that will pump hundreds of billions of new money into a sagging euro zone economy. German bund yields fell to record lows although the response by U.S. Treasuries was more tepid. ($1 = 118.4300 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)