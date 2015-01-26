FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Short-dated JGBs firm, longer bonds hit by high volatility
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

Short-dated JGBs firm, longer bonds hit by high volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 26 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds were mixed on Monday in thin trading as short-dated bond prices gained on firmness in Treasuries and European bonds, while longer-dated bonds slipped as recent volatility in the sector sapped demand.

Five- to 10-year bonds traded firmer, also in anticipation that the Bank of Japan would conduct a JGB purchasing operation in the sector on Monday.

The central bank did announce such an operation and is expected to buy twice more this week.

The 5-year JGB yield dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.010 percent while the 10-year yield fell 2.0 basis points to 0.215 percent.

On the other hand, yields on longer-dated bonds ticked up as trading in the sector remained illiquid. It has seen a spike in volatility triggered by disappointment after the Bank of Japan did not ease policy last week.

The 20-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.075 percent while the 30-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.315 percent. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
