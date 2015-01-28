FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs slip ahead of Fed, superlongs fare better
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs slip ahead of Fed, superlongs fare better

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday as brokers reduced their positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy announcement later in the day and as Japanese share prices rebounded from early losses.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.285 percent , while the five-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.050 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price slipped 0.20 point to 147.86 , as the Nikkei share average rose to positive territory after initial losses.

Longer paper fared better, helped by buying by life insurers and foreign investors, traders said.

The 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.040 percent while the 30-year yield dipped 1.5 basis point to 1.290 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

