JGBs mostly flat, superlong zone underperforms

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bonds were mostly flat on Thursday, while the superlong tenor was slightly weaker even as plunging stocks put a floor under bond prices.

Japan’s Nikkei stock average shed 1.1 percent after the Federal Reserve took an upbeat view on the U.S. economy and signalled that it remains firmly on track to raise interest rates this year.

The 10-year JGB yield was steady on the day at 0.270 percent, after wavering between 0.270 and 0.300 percent.

But the 20-year yield added 1.5 basis points to 1.050 percent, and the 30-year yield added half a basis point to 1.285 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.06 point to 147.94. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)