JGBs dip on rise in U.S. yields, share prices

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Friday as stock prices and U.S. bond yields rose and ahead of two long-dated bond auctions next week.

The 10-year JGB yield rose a half basis point to 0.290 percent while the 20-year yield ticked up 1.0 basis point to 1.055 percent.

Strong U.S. jobless data helped to boost U.S. bond yields while solid corporate earnings lifted Japanese shares, all to the detriment of JGBs, traders said.

In addition, dealers were reluctant to chase the market higher ahead of a 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday and a 30-year bond auction on Thursday.

Still, the market was supported by expectations of buying by the Bank of Japan, which has committed itself to increase its holding of JGBs by around 80 trillion yen ($678 billion) a year. ($1 = 117.9700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)