JGBs gain on stronger U.S. Treasuries, 10-year sale awaited
February 2, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday largely in sympathy with the likes of U.S. Treasuries and German bunds.

A decline in Tokyo’s Nikkei and a regular bond purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan, a part of its extensive easing scheme, also maintained a steady appetite for JGBs.

However, some caution ahead of Tuesday’s 2.4 trillion yen ($20.45 billion) 10-year JGB auction capped price gains.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.270 percent.

March 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to 148.17.

U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Friday, with long-term yields hitting record lows, as weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP data raised speculation the Federal Reserve may delay hiking rates.

$1 = 117.34 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
