JGBs edge up after BOJ buying shows improved supply balance
February 6, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs edge up after BOJ buying shows improved supply balance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds ticked up on Friday, erasing earlier losses after the Bank of Japan’s buying operation unearthed limited selling interest among brokers, particular at the longest end of the yield curve.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to 147.45, reversing earlier falls to 147.14.

The 10-year cash JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.345 percent, moving away from two-month high of 0.400 percent.

The BOJ bought a total of 1.18 trillion yen of JGBs on Friday, including purchases of 140 billion yen in bonds maturing in 25 to 30 years.

The yield curve flattened as a result, with the 30-year yield falling 2.5 basis points to 1.325 percent and 20-year yield shedding 1.5 basis points to 1.100 percent . (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
