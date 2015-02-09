JGBs retreat after solid jobs report hits U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday after a solid reading on U.S. non-farm payrolls hit Treasuries to send their yields spiking.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.360 percent, edging towards a two-month high of 0.400 percent struck last week.

March 10-year JGB futures fell 0.14 point to 147.37.

A regular bond-buying operation by the Bank of Japan, a part of its extensive monetary easing scheme, and sluggish Tokyo shares helped limit JGB losses.

The Nikkei was up a modest 0.2 percent, with the lift from a weaker yen cancelled out to a large degree by jitters over the Greek debt situation.

U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing to its highest since Jan. 12, after a robust non-farm payrolls report rekindled prospects of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as in June. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team)