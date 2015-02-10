JGBs retreat after tepid auction, yields at 2-month highs

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dropped on Tuesday after an re-offering auction of long-term bonds drew tepid demand from brokerages, many of which have been hit by sell-offs in recent weeks.

The market was also hurt by falls in U.S. bonds on solid U.S. jobs data last week and on caution over Treasury bond auctions this week.

Japanese government bond futures prices dropped 0.32 point to 147.10 while the yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs rose 4.0 basis points to 0.395 percent, rising to as high as 0.410 percent at one point, its highest level in two months.

The 300 billion yen ($2.53 billion) re-offering of bonds maturing in 15 to 40 years by the Ministry of Finance drew tepid bidding.

“Following the recent surge in market volatility, many market players’ risk capacity has dwindled. Few people seemed to be building a long position at the auction,” said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

The 20-year bond’s yield rose 4.5 basis points to 1.190 percent while the 30-year yield increased to 1.410 percent.

Traders are likely to remain cautious until a five-year JGB auction on Friday, market players said. The benchmark five-year yield hit a three-month high of 0.125 percent on Tuesday. It was last at 0.120 percent, up 2.0 basis points from Monday.