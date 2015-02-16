FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs dip on caution ahead of 20-yr auction, stock rally
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs dip on caution ahead of 20-yr auction, stock rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japanese Government Bond prices dropped on Monday as traders reduced their positions ahead of a 20-year bond auction and as Japanese share prices advanced to their highest level in almost eight years.

The 10-year yield rose to as high as 0.450 percent , its highest level since early December, and the 20-year yield rose to 1.295 percent, a three month high.

Many market players were cautious ahead of 1.2 trillion yen 20-year bond auction on Tuesday as all but one of JGB auctions in the past month drew tepid demand, triggering sell-offs in the market.

Both global and Japanese shares rallied as investors were cautiously optimistic that the European Union would make progress on a debt deal with Greece, further undermining the allure of low-yielding JGBs.

Bargain-hunting helped trim the losses but the 10-year yield last stood at 0.440 percent, still up 2.5 basis points on the day.

The 20-year yield was at 1.285 percent while the 10-year JGB futures prices were down 0.12 point at 146.84. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.