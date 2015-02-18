JGBs dip on weak U.S. bond, yield curve flattens

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japanese Government Bond prices weakened on Wednesday, tracking softer U.S. bonds, but the longest maturities fared better on bargain-hunting by Japanese investors, flattening the yield curve.

The price of 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.21 point to 147.02, though they stayed above a 2-1/2-month low of 146.69 hit on Monday.

The 10-year cash bond yield rose 2.0 basis points to 0.410 percent, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.125 percent.

The softness stemmed from fall in U.S. bond prices on Tuesday on growing expectations the Federal Reserve could change the language in its next monetary policy statement to flag a possible rate increase as early as June.

Still, bargain-hunting by investors and short-covering by brokerages limited losses in long-dated bonds.

The 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point while the 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.470 percent, flattening the yield curve.

The market showed no reaction to a widely expected decision by the Bank of Japan to keep its policy on hold. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)