JGBs gain after dovish Fed minutes, yield curve flattens
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs gain after dovish Fed minutes, yield curve flattens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting showed policymakers were concerned that raising interest rates too soon could pour cold water on the U.S. economic recovery.

The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.24 point to 147.26 , while the 10-year cash bond yield fell 2.0 basis points to 0.390 percent.

Longer-dated bond yields fell more, flattening the yield curve. The 20-year yield fell 3.5 basis points to 1.190 percent while the 30-year yield dropped 5.5 basis points to 1.415 percent.

Traders said buying came from investors such as Japanese life insurers as well as from traders who replenished their position in expectations of the Bank of Japan’s bond buying on Friday.

U.S. debt yields fell on Wednesday also on unexpectedly weak U.S. producer price data. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
