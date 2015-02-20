FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs flat, BOJ operation results offset soft U.S. bonds
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs flat, BOJ operation results offset soft U.S. bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond prices were steady on Friday as solid results from the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations countered headwinds from falls in U.S. Treasuries.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGB was flat at 0.390 percent while the five-year yield was also unchanged at 0.115 percent. The 10-year JGB futures price ticked up 0.07 point to 147.33.

The BOJ bought a total of 1.18 trillion yen of JGBs from the one- to five-year zone and 10- to 40-year bonds.

There were limited sales of short maturities, underpinning the market.

Buying in longer maturities also produced solid prices, but the sector faced some selling pressure ahead of a 40-year JGB auction on Tuesday.

U.S. bond prices sagged on Thursday after better-than-expected weekly jobless figures shifted sentiment in favour of a start to Fed interest-rate increases sooner than later. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.