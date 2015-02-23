FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs shrug off share gains, edge higher
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs shrug off share gains, edge higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged up on Monday, supported by the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations, and shrugging off any impact from a fresh 15-year high for the Nikkei stock average.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGB inched down half a basis point to 0.380 percent.

The superlong zone also marked modest gains even ahead of Tuesday’s 40-year auction, with the 20-year yield falling 1 basis point to 1.200 percent and the 30-year yield shedding 1.5 basis points to 1.430 percent.

The BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.36 billion) of JGBs maturing in 5 to 10 years, and 140 billion of floating-rate JGBs.

The Nikkei share average hit a new 15-year high on Monday, tracking U.S. share gains after euro-zone finance ministers reached a deal to extend Greece’s financial rescue by four months.

Minutes of the BOJ’s January monetary policy meeting published on Monday revealed that three members of its policy board expressed doubts the central bank can meet its inflation target because of a slowdown in underlying prices and falling oil.

The 10-year JGB futures contract was up 0.08 point at 147.41.

$1 = 118.9400 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.