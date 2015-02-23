JGBs shrug off share gains, edge higher

TOKYO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged up on Monday, supported by the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations, and shrugging off any impact from a fresh 15-year high for the Nikkei stock average.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGB inched down half a basis point to 0.380 percent.

The superlong zone also marked modest gains even ahead of Tuesday’s 40-year auction, with the 20-year yield falling 1 basis point to 1.200 percent and the 30-year yield shedding 1.5 basis points to 1.430 percent.

The BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.36 billion) of JGBs maturing in 5 to 10 years, and 140 billion of floating-rate JGBs.

The Nikkei share average hit a new 15-year high on Monday, tracking U.S. share gains after euro-zone finance ministers reached a deal to extend Greece’s financial rescue by four months.

Minutes of the BOJ’s January monetary policy meeting published on Monday revealed that three members of its policy board expressed doubts the central bank can meet its inflation target because of a slowdown in underlying prices and falling oil.

The 10-year JGB futures contract was up 0.08 point at 147.41.