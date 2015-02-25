JGBs gains as U.S. bonds rise on Yellen's testimony

TOKYO, Feb 25 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday, with yields hitting three-week lows, as U.S. Treasuries gained after investors interpreted Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s testimony as likely indicating a later date for rate hikes.

The benchmark 10-year cash bond yield fell 3.5 basis points to 0.335 percent, hitting its lowest level since Feb. 6. The 20-year yield fell 4.0 basis points to 1.140 percent .

Several index-linked funds bought 10-yr and 20-yr JGBs for their month-end duration adjustments.

The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.35 points to 147.85 . (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)