JGBs firm after decent demand in 2-year auction
February 26, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs firm after decent demand in 2-year auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Thursday, with the market relieved after witnessing decent investor demand for newly auctioned two-year debt.

The benchmark 10-year yield stood unchanged at 0.335 percent.

The yield has gyrated between a record low of 0.195 percent struck in January and a recent peak of 0.450 percent hit earlier this month, with lacklustre auction results proving a catalyst for market volatility on a few occasions.

Auction results have drawn more attention from participants as lower liquidity, a result of massive debt purchases under the Bank of Japan’s extensive easing scheme, has made the market more volatile.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Thursday’s 2.7 trillion yen ($22.70 billion) two-year sale rose to 4.39 from 4.25 at the previous auction in January.

March 10-year JGB futures was flat at 147.85 after touching a three-week peak of 148.00 on options-related bids, market players said.

$1 = 118.9500 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
