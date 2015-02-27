FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge higher as BOJ buying lends support
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs edge higher as BOJ buying lends support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged higher on Friday, as the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations offset any impact on sentiment from the Nikkei stock average’s rise to a 15-year high.

The BOJ offered to buy up to 400 billion yen ($3.35 billion) of JGBs maturing in five to 10 years, 400 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and another 400 billion yen in the 1-year to 3-year zone.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs inched down half a basis point to 0.330 percent.

The superlong zone also marked modest gains, with the 20-year yield falling 1 basis point to 1.145 percent and the 30-year yield also losing 1 basis point to 1.415 percent.

The Nikkei got a lift from data showing Japan’s industrial output rose 4.0 percent in January from the previous month, surpassing already strong expectations of 2.7 percent growth.

But other data added up to a mixed picture, revealing a rise in the unemployment rate last month and a drop in spending and retail sales. Core consumer prices rose 2.2 percent in January from a year earlier, slightly less than economists’ median estimate for a 2.3 percent annual gain.

The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.05 point at 147.90. ($1 = 119.2500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.