JGBs edge higher as BOJ buying lends support

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged higher on Friday, as the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations offset any impact on sentiment from the Nikkei stock average’s rise to a 15-year high.

The BOJ offered to buy up to 400 billion yen ($3.35 billion) of JGBs maturing in five to 10 years, 400 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and another 400 billion yen in the 1-year to 3-year zone.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs inched down half a basis point to 0.330 percent.

The superlong zone also marked modest gains, with the 20-year yield falling 1 basis point to 1.145 percent and the 30-year yield also losing 1 basis point to 1.415 percent.

The Nikkei got a lift from data showing Japan’s industrial output rose 4.0 percent in January from the previous month, surpassing already strong expectations of 2.7 percent growth.

But other data added up to a mixed picture, revealing a rise in the unemployment rate last month and a drop in spending and retail sales. Core consumer prices rose 2.2 percent in January from a year earlier, slightly less than economists’ median estimate for a 2.3 percent annual gain.

The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.05 point at 147.90. ($1 = 119.2500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)