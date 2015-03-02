FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs edge down ahead of 10-year auction
March 2, 2015

JGBs edge down ahead of 10-year auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday as investors prepared for the following day’s monthly auction of 10-year JGBs, with the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations providing some support to the market.

The BOJ offered to buy 50 billion yen ($417 million) of JGBs maturing in one year, 240 billion yen in the 10-year to 25-year zone and another 140 billion yen maturing in more than 25 years under its massive JGB purchase programme.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs rose 1 basis point to 0.345 percent.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield rose half a basis point to 1.155 percent, while the 30-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.435 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures contract closed down 0.03 point at 147.87. ($1 = 119.9400 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
