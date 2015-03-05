JGBs erase losses after 30-year auction

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds recouped early losses on Thursday, with the superlongs outperforming after demand at a 30-year sale was not as bad as some investors had feared.

The Ministry of Finance offered 700 billion yen ($5.84 billion) of 30-year JGBs with a 1.5 percent coupon.

The lowest accepted price was 99.45, while the tail narrowed to 0.34 from the previous sale’s 0.54. The bid-to-cover ratio improved to 3.76 to from 2.67 last month.

The 20-year yield shed 3.5 basis points to 1.180 percent , while the 30-year yield skidded 5.5 basis points to 1.450 percent.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs fell half a basis point to 0.400 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract edged down 0.05 point to 147.54.

Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi said in a speech to business leaders on Thursday it is technically possible for the central bank to keep buying JGBs for the time being, but it must be mindful of whether the current pace of buying can be sustained.

Kiuchi, who has been a lone proponent of making the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target a long-term goal without a deadline, also said that an appropriate level of inflation for Japan now is lower than the target.

“If the BOJ strengthens monetary easing excessively to push up prices in a short period of time to a level beyond what is justified by the economy’s growth potential, this could destabilise economic activity and prices,” Kiuchi said in Maebashi, a city north of Tokyo. ($1 = 119.8100 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)