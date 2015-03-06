JGB yields decline after strong BOJ operation results

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields declined mildly on Friday as the investors took heart after seeing strong results at the Bank of Japan’s regular debt purchasing operation.

The BOJ bought government debt with maturities of one year to over 25 years. The central bank regularly buys JGBs as part of its extensive quantitative easing scheme.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.380 percent and the 20-year yield was down 2.5 basis points at 1.155 percent.

A decline by Tokyo’s Nikkei also helped JGBs, although caution ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later limited the decline in yields.

Details of the European Central Bank’s debt-buying programme unveiled overnight were in line with expectations and had little impact on JGBs, market players said.

Euro zone bond yields fell further and the euro hit its weakest against the dollar in more than 11 years on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi put flesh on the bones of a trillion-euro-plus scheme that has already sent euro zone government borrowing costs to record lows. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)