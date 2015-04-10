JGBs edge up as BOJ's regular buying operation helps

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Friday, helped by firm results from the Bank of Japan’s regular debt-buying operation.

The two-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.005 percent and the benchmark 10-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.345 percent.

The BOJ on Friday bought a total of 1.13 trillion yen ($9.4 billion) of JGBs at is regular buying operation, a part of its massive monetary easing scheme.

The firm results from the BOJ’s debt-buying operation helped offset the negative impact from higher Tokyo stocks and an overnight rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Japan’s Nikkei poked above the 20,000 threshold for the first time since April 2000.

Treasuries yields rose on Thursday due to poor demand at a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds and a smaller-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims that soothed some worries about domestic jobs growth.