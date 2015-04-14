JGBs edge higher, bolstered by 5-year sale

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds rose on Tuesday, after a sale of five-year notes met with solid demand.

The benchmark 10-year yield shed 1 basis point to 0.325 percent. The superlong tenor outperformed, with the 20-year yield and the 30-year yield both losing 2.5 basis points to 1.100 percent and 1.355 percent, respectively.

The Ministry of Finance sold 2.285 trillion yen ($19.09 billion) of five-year bonds with coupon of 0.1 percent, at a lowest price of 100.08 to yield 0.083 percent, in line with market expectations.

Bids totalled 7.7183 trillion yen. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 3.38, a bit shy of 3.64 at last month’s sale. But the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices narrowed to 0.01 from 0.02 last month, indicating demand improved slightly.

June 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.15 point at 147.87. ($1 = 119.7000 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)